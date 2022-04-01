Arla Foods, the producer and distributor of Dano Milk has donated to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The items worth about GH¢10,000 include boxes of Dano Cool Cow (plain milk), flavored milk, Dano coffee three in one, Dano chocolate three in one, strawberry, as well as boxes of Arla Foods’ newest product in the market, Dano ‘hy3 me ma’ dairy creamer.

The donation at the Chief Imam’s palace ahead of Ramadan which may start on Saturday, April 2 or April 3, 2022 depending upon the sighting of the crescent.

Marketing Manager of Arla Foods, Wilson Agbeko who led the team said the donation is to ensure Muslims get the needed nutritious products for strength during the fasting period.

“Every food must have the maximum nutrients and our products have that quality. Dano Milk has all the nutrients that the body needs to strengthen it, nourish it, put them in shape for the next day of the fast, and take them through the whole fasting” he explained.

Aside the donation, Mr. Agbeko said they will visit selected mosques during the Ramadan period across the country to serve some of its products to Muslims.

“We are going to selected mosques across the country to serve our products to our brothers and sisters who are going through the fasting. Our commitment is to help them to eat well and to eat well you need food that is good, tasty, you need food that has all the nutrients and you need food that is affordable and accessible.

The aim of the mosque tour, he added is to make their Dano products easily accessible to Muslim during Ramadan.

“So we want to make our products accessible to our Muslim brothers and sisters during the fast so that they can stay nourished, build their strength and go through the fast,” he added.