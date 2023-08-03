Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, has assured the public that he will address the recent feud involving him and Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr Botwe pointedly blamed Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey for obstructing his ministry’s efforts to equitably disburse District Common Funds, emphasising that her actions were not in the best interest of the government.

However, Mr Botwe expressed dismay that the letter, which was supposed to be confidential, has somehow made its way into the public domain.

He stated, “the letter was supposed to be confidential, and I wonder why it’s now out in the open,” during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday.

When asked about the potential animosity between him and the administrator, he declined to discuss the contents of the confidential letter, saying, “I won’t talk about the letter that was meant to be confidential.”

Mr Botwe criticised the motives of those commenting on the leaked issue, asserting that their speculations lacked a solid basis.

He pledged to clarify the situation starting next week, stating, “From next week, I will come out and explain things to the public, but right now, I’m not ready to speak about it.”

He emphasised the importance of avoiding misinformation and preventing the public from being misled by individuals who might lack a comprehensive understanding of the matter at hand.

Expressing concern about the leaked letter, Mr Botwe raised concerns about the information circulating in the media, and he questioned the credibility of the so-called local government experts who were commenting on the issue.

He said, “Some people will display ignorance. It’s unfortunate that it’s in the public domain because what people are saying may not even be true.”

Mr Botwe also expressed frustration with certain officials in the local government committee who were speaking on matters they were not vested in.

He added, “I had issues with people, even officials in the local government committee, saying what they don’t know.”

As he prepares to address the public next week, the Minister underscored the importance of maintaining confidentiality in official matters.

He said, “It is essential to emphasize that people have been orchestrated to speak about what they know nothing about. Let’s wait until I speak to the issue next week.”

