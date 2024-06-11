Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has waded in the conversation on attributes of great musical performances.

While he admits that artistes need to hone their stagecraft, he also intimates that not every artiste has to perform live on stage.

KOD who as part of a discussion on ‘Mastering the Art of Musical Performance’ on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, cited legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba as an archetype of a great musician who has always had challenges with live performances.

“We should realise that it is not all our musicians that are supposed to be on stage for live performances. You could be an amazing singer in the booth, releasing countless hit tracks in your lifetime but you are probably not meant to be on stage.

Lumba is a great musician. The guy has probably the biggest repertoire in the whole of Ghana but he has never done well on stage before. Lumba has never had a good day on stage,” he told the host Kwame Dadzie.

Explaining further he said he lived with Lumba and noticed he wouldn’t get on the road to go run ahead of an event. He wouldn’t go for rehearsals, probably not even sound-check,” he noted.

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba is one of the most celebrated musicians in Ghana with over thirty albums to his credit.

He is known for songs such as ‘Obi Ate Meso Bo’, ‘Sika Asem’, ‘Mesom Jesus’, ‘Biribi Gyegye Wo’, Aben Waha’, ‘Yentie Obiaa’, among a blizzard of other monster hits.

