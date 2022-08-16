Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, has lauded Jordan Ayew for his outstanding performance in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.

The Eagles held the Klopp’s side who finished the game with 10 men after expensive striker Darwin Nunez was shown red when he headbutted Palace defender, Joachim Andersen.

Palace went ahead through Wilfried Zaha’s clinical finish from Eberechi Eze’s superb pass, yet Diaz, with a moment of magic secured a brilliant equaliser for Liverpool.

Vieira hailed the Ghanaian winger for his exceptional efforts to tirelessly track back and hold the opponent’s midfield from breaking forward.

“Of course I’m pleased with the point, but even more with the quality that we showed today. We defended really well and we worked hard,” he said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“When you’re looking at Jordan [Ayew] and Ebs and Wilf, they ran a lot today behind the ball. What I’m really glad and happy about is that those players who like to have the ball at their feet didn’t show any frustration today.”

Ayew, who was hooked after 63 minutes in the Liverpool game, is yet to score for his side this season.