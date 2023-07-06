Two out of the five aspiring presidential candidates of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) who picked up nomination forms to contest the flag bearer position of the party submitted them at the close of the exercise on June 30, 2023.

They are the current Chairperson and Leader of the party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong, and the party’s 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate, Ivor Greenstreet.

Those who could not file at the end of the nomination process were Wayo Ghanamanti and Bright Akwetey, both legal practitioners and the current First Deputy Chairperson, Dr Onsy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah.

The Secretary to the Congress Committee of the party, Yirimambo Moses Ambing, told the Daily Graphic that official filing had closed and only the two candidates were due for vetting.

“ A seven-member vetting committee has been constituted and expected to invite the two candidates within this week,” he stated.

Mr Ambing, who is also the National Organiser of the CPP, said the vetting process is expected to be concluded on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He said although the party had originally fixed Saturday, July 29, 2023 to hold its national congress to elect the party’s flag bearer for the 2024 general election, the date would change due to the delay in the processes leading to the congress.

He said a new date for the national congress would be announced after the Central Committee meeting of the party.

That meeting, he said, would take place after the vetting committee had concluded its work and submitted its report.

Mr Ambing appealed to the rank and file of the party to remain resolute and support the party as it prepared to elect its flag bearer.

“This is to position the CPP as a force to reckon with heading into the 2024 general election,” he stated.

Recall

The CPP opened nominations in April 20, 2023. The party approved fees included GH¢20,000 for nomination form, GH¢200,000 as filing fees and another GH¢230,000 cash for grassroot mobilisation.

The CPP’s Constitution states that when the party is in opposition it would elect its flag bearer two years before the general election.

The decision to go by the constitutional provision was agreed by all members present at a Central Committee meeting which is the highest administrative decision-making body of the party.

Congress committee

In that regard, a Congress Committee to fashion and put together modalities as well as oversee the flag bearer election was formed by the Central Committee.

Members of the committee were Wing Commander, Patrick Sorborjor (retd), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, Yirimambo Moses Ambing, Emmanuel Opare Addo, Nana Mireku Tumi, Godwin Opare Adddo and Felicia Akorli.