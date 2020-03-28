Major markets in the Greater Accra region on Saturday morning experienced mad rush for foodstuffs as persons living in areas affected by the lockdown announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo sought to restock their food supplies ahead of the lockdown scheduled to begin on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Most of the market women, speaking to Adom News, spoke of having recorded very good sales due to the panic buying.

However, buyers also interviewed by Adom News bemoaned the exorbitant prices charged by the market women.

Buyers complaining bitterly about the prices revealed prices of foodstuffs in the market had been tripled.

Traders queried by Adom News on the reasons for the high increment in the prices of foodstuffs, blamed their suppliers for the outrageous increments.

