The Ministry of Education, through the Ghana Education Service (GES), has released the timetable for the virtual learning for Kindergarten (KG) to Junior High School (JHS) on GTV starting Wednesday.

The channel will focus on core subjects – English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

MORE STORIES:

Coronavirus: Education Minister reveals when it would be appropriate for reopening of schools

Covid-19: Education Minister’s letter to parents [read]

No public university to write online exam – Education Minister

The programme, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education through GES and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation is to keep students in learning mode while they remained at home because of the COVID-19.

Below is the timetable: