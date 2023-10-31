A 26-year-old who allegedly had in his possession one locally manufactured pistol with three live cartridges without authority has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Prince Atakora aka “Kofi Atakora”, who allegedly had in his possession the said weapon, told the Police that he got them from his deceased father’s room at Mampong in the Ashanti Region and brought same to Accra to look for a buyer to enable him raise money to pay his wife’s hospital bills.

Atakora who was charged with possession of firearms without lawful authority, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo admitted Atakora to bail in the sum of GH₵200,000.00 with two sureties to be justified.

The matter has been adjourned to November 8, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Josephine Lamptey, prosecuting narrated to the Court that the complainants were at the Police Officers stationed at Regional CTU, Accra while the accused person resided at Achimota Charcoal station, Accra.

The prosecution said on October 12, 2023, the Regional Police Command had information that the accused person was in possession of one locally manufactured pistol and was offering the same for sale.

It said the police, upon the information, proceeded to Achimota Charcoal station and intelligence led to the arrest of the accused person together with the locally manufactured pistol and three cartridges.

The prosecution said during investigation, the accused person admitted being in possession of one locally manufactured pistol and three live cartridges and stated further that, he got the said weapon from his deceased father’s room at Mampong in the Ashanti Region and brought same to Accra to look for a buyer to enable him raise money to pay his wife’s hospital bills.

