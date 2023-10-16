The Nkwanta South Magistrate court has fined two goat thieves GH₵3,800 each or in default serve six months imprisonment.

This was when the duo, Ramson Ntikro 22 and Stephen Adzabe, a mate appeared before the court presided over by Evans Joseph Okorokpa on Monday.

The prosecutor, Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah told the court Stephen and Ramson stole two female goats at Brewaniase in the Oti region.

According to the complainants in the case, Clement Bediako and Peter Ofori, they woke up on October 6 to find the goats missing.

Luckily for them, the suspects were seen roaming with the goats in the community in search of buyers.

Stephen and Ramson after getting the hint travelled with the goats to Nkwanta and sold them for GH₵550 to a chop bar operator.

They were arrested after admitting to the crime.

Detective Nksanah demanded heavy punishment for them to serve as a deterrent to others.

