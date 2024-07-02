The Nkawkaw Magistrate Court has fined the operations manager of Multi Credit Savings and Loans Ltd, Ayivor Elikplim GH₵13,000.
In default, Mr Elikplim will serve a 24-month jail term.
This was when he appeared before the court presided over by His Worship Isaac Agyei on Tuesday.
Elikplim was fined after he assaulted Martha Adutwumwaa, a 28-year-old mobile banker, allegedly over a shortage of only GH¢90.
Adutwumwaa reportedly sought medical attention at Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital but faced difficulties in raising the GH¢400 needed for a medical report.
The court has ordered that GH¢7,000 of the fine will be paid to Martha as compensation.
ALSO READ: