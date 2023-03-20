The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mocked President Nana Akufo-Addo over his handling of corruption in the public sector.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the President has failed woefully in the fight against corruption.

Mr Nketia insists that the lackadaisical attitude of President Akufo-Addo towards the canker has empowered his appointees to arrogate state resources to themselves.

Delivering an address titled, ‘The True State of the Nation Address’ on Monday, March 20, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Mr Asiedu Nketiah also criticised President Akufo-Addo’s silence on the matter during the 2023 State of the Nation Address.

He described the President’s silence on the menace as loud and one that means defeat to the battle.

“President Akufo-Addo’s silence on corruption in his infamous address was loud. It was as loud as his guilt. Evidently, corruption has defeated his family and friends’ government.

“Instead of confronting this canker head-on, President Akufo-Addo has constituted himself into a ‘Corruption Clearing Agent’, ever-willing to whitewash himself and any of his appointees who dabble in corruption, even before investigative processes commence.

“The President’s actions and complicity have emboldened many of his officials, not least the Vice President, Alhaji Bawumia whose name has come up in multiple corruption scandals such as the PDS scandal, the shady Gold-for-Oil deal, the Stolen Rice scandal and the appearance fee scandal.”

Mr Nketia also condemned the recently held National Awards.

According to him, the President desecrated the country’s national honours by conferring the honours on corrupt individuals in his government.

He said the awards scheme which was established by Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is to honour distinguished Ghanaian nationals and institutions for their contributions to the development of the country.

For him, it was therefore untenable for the President to confer such honours on corrupt individuals whose cases are before Parliament for investigations.

He explained that awarding appointees whose corrupt acts are under investigation with national honours is tantamount to rewarding criminality, saying “Kwame Nkrumah did not establish the awards to reward criminality.”