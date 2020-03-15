Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has released a statement asking it’s citizens to close down all places of worship and educational facilities following the confirmation of a positive Covid-19 case in the country.

The statement states that even other mass gatherings should be postponed for 14 days as the situation is being monitored.

Places of worship are closed from Sunday March 15, 2020, with prayers to be conducted from home… schools and other higher education institutions shall close on Monday 16 March 2020, the ministry announced.

MORE STORIES:

Read full statement below: