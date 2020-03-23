Lorenzo Sanz, former president of Spanish football club, Real Madrid, is reported to have died from the novel coronavirus now declared a global pandemic.

His death was announced on Saturday by his son, Lorenzo Sanz Jnr.

Lorenzo Sanz(left) with some team mates of Real Madrid having won the UEFA League title

“My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way, one of the best, bravest and hardest-working people I have ever seen. His family and Real Madrid were his passions,” tweeted his son.

Sanz replaced Ramon Mendoza as president in 1995 and was in charge of the Spanish giants from 1995-2000, overseeing two Champions League titles.

Three days ago, Sanz Jr, a former professional basketball player, said that his father had been admitted to a Madrid hospital after suffering the symptoms of the coronavirus which has killed more than 1,320 people in Spain.