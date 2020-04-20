The COA Herbal Center has directed its key distributors and retailers to return its products to its depots nationwide.

Members of the public, who bought the COA FS products with batch numbers, CFS00003 manufactured on October 20, 2019 with expiry date of October 19, 2021 and CFS 00004 manufactured on November 18, 2019 with expiry date of November 17, 2012, are also to return the products to the retail shops from which they purchased them.



This decision follows the recalling of the COA FS food supplement products from the market by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



The products, according to the FDA, contains excessive microbial, mould and yeast contamination.



The samples were also found to contain Escherichia coli (E.Coli) which causes diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.



“In view of the above, those who are in possession of the product are being directed to return the product to the manufacturer, place of purchase or any of the FDA offices across the country.



“Meanwhile, the manufacturer, COA Herbal Centre, has been directed by the FDA to recall the product from the Ghanaian market,” the FDA in a statement said.



A statement by COA FS Herbal Center noted that the decision to withdraw the two batches was informed by the Center’s commitment to consumer safety, quality and transparency as well as the regulatory requirements of the FDA.



The Centre further urged its distributors and retailers to remain calm during the exercise and also apologised for any inconvenience the exercise may cause.