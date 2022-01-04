The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has hinted that prices of petrol and diesel could go up by 3.7% and 2.5% respectively in the first Pricing Window of January.

In nominal terms, ex-pump prices of petrol and diesel are expected to increase by 24 and 17 pesewas, respectively.

Prices of fuel products have, over the period, surged due to the increment in crude oil prices on the international market, inflation, and the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

With an expected adjustment of the price of fuel products in the first pricing window of January, COPEC in a press statement disclosed that consumers should prepare to pay more for the same product.

Read the full statement below: