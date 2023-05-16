The chairman for concerned drivers, William Osei, has reacted to the 10% reduction in fares directive.

According to him, the new directive is unfair as the prices of food commodities and spare parts keep rising.

He indicated that a reduction in fares will make life more unbearable for drivers and their families.

“We are worried about the directive as drivers. Drivers buy food at work and home, how much are the spare parts at Abossey-Okai?” he quizzed.

He revealed that there was no stakeholder engagement before the directive was made public.

“What engagement did they have with drivers before reaching that conclusion? Are they really concerned about the welfare of drivers?” he questioned on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Osei proposed that the directive be introduced when the fuel prices reduce to GHc 10 per litre.

Users of public transport will enjoy a 10 percent reduction in fares by 10% effective Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

This comes on the back of the drop in the price of fuel.

The road transport operators in a statement on Monday night said the reduction affects shared taxis, intra-city (trotro), intercity (long distance), and haulage.

Prices of petroleum products have seen a marginal decline in the second pricing window of May 2023 as a result of the decrease in the price of crude on the international market and the relative stability of the Ghana cedi.

Predictions are that diesel, petrol, and will likely be sold for GHS 12.30 and GHS 12.15 per litre respectively at the pumps.

Commercial Transport Operators have been advised to comply with the new fares and post the same at their loading terminals.

