The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has directed the general public to return all COA FS products to the manufacturer.

According to the FDA, samples of the food supplement picked from the market and the manufacturing facility of COA Herbal Centre in Workroom near Cape Coast showed excessive microbial, mould and yeast contamination.

The FDA in a release said the samples were also found to contain Escherichia coli (E.Coli) which causes diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Delese A. A. Darko, the FDA said: “In view of the above, those who are in possession of the product are being directed to return the product to the manufacturer, place of purchase or any of the FDA offices across the country,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, the manufacturer, COA Herbal Centre, has been directed by the FDA to recall the product from the Ghanaian market,” it added.