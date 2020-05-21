President of Proud United, Jojo Duncan, says he disagrees with the decision to slash the 48 Division League teams to 18.

The issue of playing a 18 National Division One League has been a topical issue in the Ghanaian media.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has insisted that is the best decision to help the lower division side football to be competitive.

But, according to Mr Duncan, the decision to play an 18 National Division One League will take away the sense of nationality from the league.

“I have been talking about this decision by the FA for some time now and people think I have issue with the FA but it is not so,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Slashing the teams from 48 to 18 for me is not the best decision for me. The nationality sense around it will be lost.

“We have 48 division one clubs for a reason. If you reduce it to 18, it loses its sense.

“The article 81.6 the GFA is using isn’t the right one for restructuring, it states the GFA can reduce the number of delegates and not division one clubs.

“We need to understand the reason why the GFA is reducing the clubs from 48 to 18.

“Let’s maintain and find a way to get more sponsorship to help us,” he said.