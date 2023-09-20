Kylian Mbappe provided the breakthrough for Paris St-Germain as they opened their Champions League campaign with victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe scored from the penalty spot on 49 minutes after his shot was handled by Nicklas Sule.

PSG doubled their lead when Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi combined well with midfielder Vitinha and doubled the home side’s lead.

The French side are in Group F with Newcastle and AC Milan.

PSG had the bulk of possession and chances but were frustrated for long periods by Dortmund, especially in the first half.

Vitinha came closest in the opening 45 minutes, hitting the post with a bouncing 18-yard shot, while Randal Kolo Muani had an effort from the edge of the box deflected over the crossbar.

PSG felt they should have had a penalty before the break when a corner struck the hand of Sule, but were denied following a video assistant referee (VAR) review – but the decision fell in their favour in the second half.

A shot from Mbappe struck Sule’s hand from close range, with VAR affirming the on-field call of penalty. Mbappe took the spot-kick himself and beat keeper Gregor Kobel with a shot into the bottom right corner.

PSG made the three points safe before the hour in style. Vitinha played a perfect backheel to Hakimi before exchanging passes with the onrushing right-back.

Hakimi cut inside and finished with the outside of his boot against his former club, refusing to celebrate afterwards.

It ensured a win for manager Luis Enrique in his first Champions League game in charge of the French champions.