Chelsea went top of Group E in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to a 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro. Goals coming from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang whilst Fikayo Tomori saw red for the hosts.

The first big moment of the match was a game changer. In the 18th minute former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori was adjudged to have pulled Mason Mount back in the area, the referee pointed to the spot for a penalty to Chelsea and sent Tomori off in the process. Jorginho dispatched his penalty with ease to put Chelsea 1-0 up.

From then on it was an uphill battle for Milan. The referee continued to slow things down, regularly blowing for fouls and dishing out yellow card after yellow card, ideal for Chelsea but frustrating for Milan. In total, the referee shown nine yellow cards and one red.

Chelsea then doubled Milan’s misery as they doubled their advantage after 35 minutes, Aubameyang expertly finished off a sweeping Chelsea move to give the hosts no way back.

It wasn’t quite the perfect night for Chelsea however, the superb Reece James went down to with an innocuous landing following a tackle on Theo Hernandez. The full-back tried to continue but minutes later he was substituted off. The good news for Chelsea and England fans is that he walked off, however he did look to be in some discomfort.

The second half was much of the same, Chelsea controlled the match, putting on a clinic in how to play against ten men. They knocked the ball about with confidence, stretching the pitch and limiting Milan to very little. In the end, Milan ended the match with just one shot on target.

Chelsea go top of Group E with this win and are in a very strong position going into their last two matches.