Twenty-two people including six Nigerians have been declared wanted by Police in relation to some crimes including the bullion van attack at Jamestown and robbery at a forex bureau near Honeysuckle at Osu in Accra.

The Director of CID, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, made the declaration a press engagement, saying his outfit believes the 22 persons are all members of the same gang.

“In respect of the robbery cases which happened at Adedenkpo, Honeysuckle just opposite the fire service, Aburi, and some other places, some people have been declared wanted by the police. We strongly believe that they are members of the gang recruited by Abrefa and his boys. they can all run but they cannot hide,” he said.

COP Ken Yeboah stated that they were unable to get the full names of some of these members since they use aliases while in their respective groups.

Naming some of the suspected robbers and their roles in various robbery cases, he said one Aaron who has been declared wanted was involved in the attack on National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah and one Christian who patrols the banks to monitor activities of unsuspecting customers and inform other members of the gang.

Others include “Rafui, he is a Nigerian; another called Comp Action also a Nigerian; Advert, Obina a Nigerian; Sunday, a Nigerian; Hakeem, a very notorious armed robber; Sulley, Jordan, Dede, Issah, Ahmed Ali, Aziz, his nickname is Baalose, BP, a Nigerian; Vincent, also a Nigerian; then we have Awudu and Alhassan at Ashaiman,” he said.

COP Ken Yeboah called on the media and the general public to help capture these individuals to ensure their activities come to a halt.