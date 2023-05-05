The Church of Pentecost has revealed that it spent over GH₵3,652,451.00 to support the healthcare needs of its members at various levels of the church in Ghana in 2022.

In the past four years, under Vision 2023, the Church has spent a total amount of GH₵8,132,040.65 on healthcare support for its members across the country through the local assemblies, districts and ministries in the church.

The Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, disclosed this while delivering the State-of-the-Church Address on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the opening of the 46th General Council Meetings at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh, near Kasoa.

He explained that this figure represents the support at the local, district and area levels and excludes the amount spent by the Headquarters of the Church during the period under review.

Apostle Nyamekye further indicated that the church’s 10 health facilities (three hospitals and seven clinics), with a total staff strength of 1,096, provided medical attention to 204,184 patients in the various jurisdictions from where they operate.