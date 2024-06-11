The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced the initiation of an investigation into the conduct of the Electoral Commission regarding the retirement and disposal of elections-related equipment.

This follows a petition by IMANI Ghana on May 6, 2024, which raised concerns about the potential misconduct and conflict of interest within the EC.

The complaint alleges that there may have been improper handling and disposal of election equipment, including Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and Biometric Voter Registration Systems (BVRs) procured over the past decade.

CHRAJ has requested further information to assist in their investigation, including details on the number and condition of BVDs and BVRs procured in 2011, 2018, and 2019, the cost of equipment purchased in 2020, and the names of officials and consultants involved in the disposal process.

The Commission has also requested that the necessary information be provided within ten days to facilitate an expedited investigation.

