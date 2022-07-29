Chilling account of how a policeman and KNUST student gang-raped female student and recorded it

A police officer stationed at Bomso and a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a first-year student of the school.

Joel Osei Owusu, a Level 400 Business Administration student, is alleged to have lured the victim into his room at Ultimate Hostel, formerly Evandy Hostel, and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

Nhyira FM’s police sources say the suspect, whilst in the act, recorded it with his cell phone.

Joel later invited his friend, who the victim highly suspected to be a policeman at the Bomso Police Station, into the room.

General L/Cpl Frank Adu-Poku also, allegedly, forcibly had sex with the lady.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday, July 19, at about 2:30 pm.

Two days later, the victim lodged a complaint with the KNUST District CID which commenced investigations into the matter.

The police, in collaboration with the office of the Dean of Students of KNUST, arrested suspect Joel Osei-Owusu at his hideout.

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to having had carnal knowledge of the complainant and mentioned General Lance Corporal Frank Adu-Poku as his accomplice.

The police officer was also arrested and detained at the KNUST District Police Command.

Both suspects were denied bail.

They made their maiden appearance before the Asokore Mampong District Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on August 10, 2022.

Police Prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, told the Court a duplicate docket is being prepared to be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.

The swift investigations of the KNUST District Command into the conduct of one of their own have been widely commended, especially by staff of KNUST.

Meanwhile, the police administration has activated processes to interdict General Lance Corporal Frank Adu-Poku.

