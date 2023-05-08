The newly-installed Sompahene of Manso Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region has vowed to end the involvement of children in illegal mining activities in the catchment area.

Nana Oppong-Mensah Aborampah I is livid about the involvement of children in mining.

He says he will engage stakeholders to address the challenge.

Illegal mining activities have led to high school dropouts in the Manso area.

Sompahene, Nana Oppong-Mensah, says the trend could have adverse impact on the sustainable development of the district if not rectified.

The chief will be engaging stakeholders immediately to strategically address the challenge.

Manso Nkwanta attained district status in 1988 but the area is faced with numerous infrastructure deficits.

Despite the mineral resource benefit from the district, roads are in a deplorable state, which impacts negatively on businesses.

Traders and other commuters often fall prey to armed attacks due to the poor roads.

Nana Oppong-Mensah has appealed to the government to fix their roads.

The chief commended the government for the on-going construction of a district hospital and divisional police headquarters.

He is, however, clamoring for the establishment of training colleges for teachers and nurses in the Amansie West and South districts.