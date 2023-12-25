The volume of cheques cleared during quarter 3, 2023 totalled 1,378,874 valued at ¢71.371 billion, the Bank of Ghana has disclosed.

This represented a decrease in volume by 5.87% and an increase in value by 10.76% compared to transactions in quarter 3, 2022.

However, the total volume and value of transactions are far below that of mobile money transactions. Mobile money transactions registered a value of more than ¢1 trillion as of September 2023.

When compared with quarter 2, 2023, the volume of transactions and the value of cheques cleared increased by 1.17% and 2.23%, respectively.

On a daily basis, an average of 21,887 cheques, valued at ¢1.132 billion, were cleared during the period under review.

This is compared with 23,251.08 cheques, valued at ¢1.022 billion in quarter 3, 2022.

In quarter 2, 2023, an average of 22,716 cheques, valued at ¢1.163 billion, were cleared.

