Tension is brewing between former and present signees of Lynx Entertainment, Eazzy and Kuami Eugene as the latter has thrown a subliminal shot.

Speaking during an interview on an Accra-based radio station, Kuami Eugene stated outrightly that he would never feature the songstress.

Asked why he is adamant on not working with Eazzy, Kuami Eugene did not explain further, but insisted there is no bad blood in their camp.

He went on to say that he is not as hypocritical as other artistes who hide their true feelings for the sake of being in the good books of others.

Kuami Eugene stated without sugarcoating his words, that his decision is final, and there is nothing Eazzy can do about it.

It is believed that his latest comment is a reply to Eazzy’s April 30, 2019 interview on Joy FM, where she listed Eugene as one of the three artistes she is not ready to have a collaboration with.

MORE:

With Patapaa being the first, Eazzy elaborated that her decision is not meant to trash their work, but solely on the texture of their music.

She touted KiDi, who is Kuami Eugene’s label mate, as the one she would rather prefer, based on the “texture of his voice, composition and the tone with which he sings”. She believes that KiDi would do a better job for her.

“…Patapaa and I wouldn’t wanna do a song with Kuami Eugene… tone of music is too fast for what I usually do. Just for the type of music we do, nothing in particular to their personality or their brand. I’m just basing this on the type of music we do; it’s too fast for me”.

Eazzy made the disclosure having critiqued Eugene as one of the guest judges of MTN Hitmaker when he was a contestant in Season 5.