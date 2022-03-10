A student of University of Jos, Obed Ejale, also known as Heavensent, has committed suicide after finding out the feeling he had for his lover was not mutual.

Ejale ended his heartbreak by taking his life in his room with an insecticide.

Friends and colleagues of the late student penned their farewell note on Facebook over the tragic loss of a prospective individual.

In a goodbye note penned to his mother, the embattled young man expressed regrets to end it all the way he did despite being raised the right way.

He stated that he cannot live without the unnamed lover.

“To my super woman (Mother)

Mama, you really raised me a good kid, you thought me the ways of the word but your not here with me, the world have fccked me, there’s no point living ma, the girl I thought loves me doesn’t give a fcck about me and I can’t really live without you her,” he wrote in the heartbreaking note.