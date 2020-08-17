Eight more persons have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 in Ghana, taking the country’s death toll to 239.

The total case count of the highly infectious disease in Ghana now stands at 42,653 with a total of 40,567 people either recovered or discharged.

READ ALSO:

The current active cases have increased slightly from 1,839 to 1,847 with 121 new cases recorded, the Ghana Health Service has announced on its website.

REGIONAL SUMMARY OF RECOVERIES

Meanwhile, details of the eight new persons who have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic have been released.

Check out the list below: