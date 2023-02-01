Lawyer and Historian, Anokye Frimpong, has urged the government to charge GH¢10,000 for Category A schools to generate more revenue to improve infrastructure development in schools across the country.



According to him, the payment will prevent parents from paying money to individuals “sitting behind computers” for placement of their wards in category A schools.



“We don’t need an across-board free Senior High School education. With certain schools, the government should charge fees per term up to about GH¢10,000 and this money going to people in computer rooms would rather go to the government”, he told Kafui Dey on the ‘GTV Breakfast Show.’



He made this statement at the back of the investigative piece by the Fourth Estate dubbed “School Placement for Sale.”



In the exposè, parents were seen paying money to some individuals who claimed to be working at the Ministry of Education for the placement of their wards in Category A schools.



Anokye added that the categorisation of schools in the country does not augur well for Ghana’s educational system because the parents will always pursue Category A schools for their wards.