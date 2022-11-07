Two major staff associations at the 46 Colleges of Education across the country have threatened to lay down their tools if government does not prioritize their welfare.

The groups are the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG).

They claim to be disappointed at “the way government has handled issues affecting the welfare of our members in the Colleges of Education over the years.”

Some of the issues include “non-finalisation of Conditions of Service (CoS) negotiations, unilateral determination of April 2023 by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) as effective date for placing First Degree Holders of CENTSAG on 17H on the SSSS, undue delay by the Ministry of Education in responding to our request for payment of compensation” among others.

The joint communiqué gave the government five working days to

address the concerns or risk a strike.

CETAG and CENTSAG insisted that “by Friday, 11th November, 2022 if our demands have not

been met, we shall reactivate our indefinite strike actions which we suspended on January 24 and April 14, 2022 respectively.”