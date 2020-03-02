The management of Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has sued Rev Obofour.

The suit follows an infringement on the musician’s copyright by the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel.

In 2019, the management of Celestine Donkor raised an issue about Rev Obofour using the former’s song ‘Agbebolo (Bread Of Life)’ to promote his 31st December Watch Night Service without seeking for authorization.

After months of both parties not reaching on any settlement outside the court, the manager and husband of Celestine Donkor, Mr Kofi Donkor has hinted they are seeking redress from the court of competent jurisdiction.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Donkor prompted Rev Obofour to meet them in court on Wednesday since he didn’t make any attempt for them to settle the issue.

He added that a civil suit against Rev Obofour will also commence soon and they are optimistic justice will prevail.

Read the full post made by Mr Kofi Donkor below.

Dear Rev Obofour,

I write to you not as one of your followers and a beneficiary of your ‘generosity’ but as the executive producer of the song you used to promote your 31st December watch night service WITHOUT permission.

When the police investigator and myself met you in your Achimota office you claimed you were promoting the song and that you have a very large following but sadly you said you have never heard a name Celestine Donkor before. I am surprise at how you can promote a person you don’t know exists but granted.

My team did everything to get you to put on your sense of reasoning but like you got one of your subordinates to tell Akwasi Aboagye on Peace fm when this issue first broke in November, “we can go to hell”.

We are not going to ‘hell’ but we are going to the courts to seek justice. Just so you know, we have a date on Wednesday. But this time it is an order for you to appear before the Criminal Court. This is just for the commencement of the Criminal aspect of your unlawful act. Also note that the Civil suit will soon commence.

We did everything to get you to address this illegality but you know we are nobodies and so you retreated us with gross disrespect. Justice will prevail. Like they say “the wheel of justice grind slowly”, We shall surly have Justice!

See you in court Sir.