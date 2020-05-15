Nana Romeo (L) and Kidi

Highlife musician, KiDi, was faced with an embarrassing situation yesterday when a show host walked him out of an interview studios for showing up late.

The pained host, Nana Romeo, publicly expressed disappointment in KiDi for constantly showing up late for a booked interview, after which he sacked him.

However, KiDi, who explained he did not like how he was spoken to apologised for his lateness.

The issue has created a whole debate on social media with a fraction in support of the host, Romeo, while others thought his reaction was uncalled for.

As expected, the vast majority of those on KiDi’s side are his fans and celebrities in Ghana who applauded him for his maturity in handling the situation.

Adomonline.com has gathered a list of some celebrities who support KiDi.

Kofi Mole, Coco Trey, Kweku Smoke and Bosom Pyung in an interview on Joy Prime opined the host should have expressed his disappointment off-air rather than the embarrassment.

View this post on Instagram

Standing for Kidi.. you can call me Katawer3 but what the presenter did was very unfair. We are raising stars and we dont need to disrespect them. The superstar was late,he admitted, apologised but still you just wanted to show the "ego thing" of " )y3 kidi enti de3n" . That was very disappointing and I dont think even your fellow presenters are happy about what you did. Sometimes some of us get impromptu calls for shows and we try our best to meet the appointment. We dont come on air to complain. Your guest is late and its left with 35mins, 35 minutes paaaaaa and you cant interview Kidi, Kidi oo please please. Na performance for shows koraaa will Kidi perform for 35mins?? We deserve an apology. That was not fair at all. If you dont apologise and make things right, some of us will take it that Sark, shatta, Stonebwoy and other big guys will never be late for your show and that 20mins late for your interview means interview cancelled. Thank you I love you @kidimusic , we love you "Wo k)to s3 aboa bi butu wo nua so a,kas3 s)re y3 so ,m'3nkas3 s)re ne so…….."

A post shared by Clemento Suarez (@clementosuarez) on

