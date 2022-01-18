The fight between South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and a troll is steadily seeming to be a do-or-die affair as the troll has hit the gym in preparation for the bout.

The troll, an actor and musician named NaakMusiq, has hinted that he is ready to finish the superstar off in their controversial celebrity fight titled Fame vs Clout.

NaakMusiq took to his social media to share snippets of his training ahead of the bout which has been slated for April 8.

This comes after he called for a rematch following the ‘brutal’ beatings Cassper Nyovest gave him in their initial fight.

The competition lasted officially for one minute and 30 seconds. Nyovest, within the time, beat Silk, leaving him gasping for air.

It all started when Cassper suggested the keypad warrior faced him in a ring to iron out their differences after the latter had consistently criticised and trolled him.

The fight separated the boy from the man. But an unsatisfied Naak Musiq called for a rematch.

However, netizens are convinced he stands no chance, judging from the weak punches he was seen giving in his training video.

Reacting to the video, Cassper tweeted that “I’m definitely winning this fight! No doubt in my mind! I’m not going to lose to NaakMusiq.

“Naak isn’t scary. He is just built. He is a bodybuilder, not a boxer. I’m going to naak him out! I’m going to enjoy breaking him down and then out him on the canvas! I’m so happy everyone thinks I will lose. It gives more drive.”