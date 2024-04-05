Cal Bank has turned to its shareholders to raise ₵600 million to help recapitalize the financial institution.

The bank has launched its renounceable rights issue expected to end on April 26. Cal Bank is issuing 1.8 billion shares at a price of 29 pesewas.

Proceeds from the offer will also be used to support the bank’s growth strategy and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

Speaking at the launch, Board Chairman, Joe Mensah said the bank is still being affected by the domestic debt exchange programme, hence the need to raise more funds.

Mr. Mensah assured that the bank will remain strong and maintain its position as a Ghanaian bank.

“We are hoping our existing shareholders will exercise their right, and the message I am getting is that most of our shareholders are excited and ready to do it. Some individual shareholders have expressed concerned due to the domestic debt exchange programme, but we are determined to ensure that CAL Bank remains a Ghanaian bank”, he said.

“I mentioned that there are two issues here which is the domestic debt exchange programme and some loan impairment, so we are working around it to support the bank “he added.

Meanwhile, Acting Managing Director, Carl Selasi Asem the bank will explore various opportunities in the financial sector to improve its operations.

“We strongly believe it is high time the bank do financial intermediation with its customers. Our five year strategy is to look beyond just government securities and explore other avenues”.

“We are doing a business that is relevant to our customers at the retail end, as well as SMEs and corporate level. So we are not too keen on developing into a government security type of banking”, he added.

The ex-rights and qualifying dates for the Offer have been set for 28 March 2024 and 3 April 2024 respectively. Only shareholders on the register of members of Cal Bank as at the close of business on 3 April 2024 will be entitled to exercise their rights under the Offer.