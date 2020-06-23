The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released new guidelines for the safe return of football on the continent.

The 27-page document emphasises on the health of major stakeholders including players, officials, fans and partners as it should constitute the basis of all decisions for resuming footballing activities.

According to the continental body, the guidelines were developed by the CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the Technical & Development Department and a team of experts who have put together a comprehensive plan to guide the member associations, including the Ghana Football Association, as they look to restart football amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“This comprehensive document is a major step towards resuming football on the continent. Based on recent developments, it is important we have a plan in place to guide our stakeholders on the return of continental and domestic competitions, and the need for an all hands on deck approach.

“Many considerations were factored into the putting together of the document by our team of experts notably the specificities of the continent. Together with strategies established by local authorities, it provides the Member Associations with adequate information to resume operations upon receiving the green light,” CAF’s acting General Secretary, Abdelmounaim Bah, said.

The plan also highlights effective and continuous medical assessment (testing) of players and officials, guidelines for training sessions, disinfection of sporting facilities, as well as strict adherence to the global preventive protocols.

Meanwhile, the CAF Executive Committee is scheduled to hold a video-conference on June 30 as they set to take a decision on recommendations of respective Standing Committees who over the weeks have held series of virtual meetings on the future of various competitions.