Interim coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo has announced a 22-man traveling squad for this weekend’s CAF Confederations League preliminary game against AS Real Bamako.

The Phobians play away in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup against the Malian side on Saturday.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse will host the Malian side in the return leg game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16.

Hearts of Oak have left the shores of Ghana this morning for the game on Saturday.

The Phobians will be hoping to put up a decent performance having suffered humiliation in their last participation under former coach, Samuel Boadu.

Full squad below:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Eric Ofori Antwi

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed

Samuel Inkoom

Rashid Okine

Dennis Korsah

Robert Addo Sowah

Konadu Yiadom

Caleb Amankwah

Mohammed Alhassan

Zakaria Yakubu

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Kordie

Seidu Suraj

Enoch Asubonteng

Gladson Awako

Gideon Asante

Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang

FORWARDS