Interim coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo has announced a 22-man traveling squad for this weekend’s CAF Confederations League preliminary game against AS Real Bamako.
The Phobians play away in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup against the Malian side on Saturday.
The Ghana Premier League powerhouse will host the Malian side in the return leg game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16.
Hearts of Oak have left the shores of Ghana this morning for the game on Saturday.
The Phobians will be hoping to put up a decent performance having suffered humiliation in their last participation under former coach, Samuel Boadu.
- Full squad below:
GOALKEEPERS
- Richard Attah
- Richmond Ayi
- Eric Ofori Antwi
DEFENDERS
- Fatawu Mohammed
- Samuel Inkoom
- Rashid Okine
- Dennis Korsah
- Robert Addo Sowah
- Konadu Yiadom
- Caleb Amankwah
- Mohammed Alhassan
- Zakaria Yakubu
MIDFIELDERS
- Daniel Kordie
- Seidu Suraj
- Enoch Asubonteng
- Gladson Awako
- Gideon Asante
- Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang
FORWARDS
- Yassan Ouatching
- Kwadwo Obeng Junior
- Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
- Junior Kaaba