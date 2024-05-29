An Adenta Circuit Court has remanded Faisal Moro, a businessman, in connection with a GH¢289,600 alleged visa fraud case.

Moro is accused of collecting the amount to procure German visas for several individuals. However, the visas were discovered to be counterfeit when two of the victims attempted to use them at the airport for international travel.

Moro has been charged with defrauding by false pretenses but has pleaded not guilty. “I am trying to resolve the issue for the complainants to travel abroad, but I have not been given the chance,” Moro stated in court.

The court presided over by Sedinam Awo Kwadam, has ordered the police to verify Moro’s residence and sureties for bail consideration. The case has been adjourned to June 11.

Chief Inspector Anim Darko, leading the prosecution, stated that the complainant, Peter Kwabena Addai, is a businessman residing in Adenta-Frafraha, while Moro resides in Dansoman, Accra. On April 6, 2024, Addai was introduced to Moro by his friend, Appiah Kubi, as an agent who had successfully secured visas for many people, including himself.

The court heard that Addai approached Moro, who agreed to assist and received seven passports to initiate the visa process.

On April 9, 2024, Moro returned two passports with visas, informing Addai that “these two are ready and scheduled to travel on April 13, 2024.” Consequently, a sum of GH¢289,600 was deposited into Moro’s Cal Bank account.

On April 13, 2024, Moro accompanied the two individuals to the airport to facilitate their travel to Spain and Germany via Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

However, during the check-in process, it was discovered that the visas and tickets were fraudulent, resulting in the denial of travel permission for the individuals.

The court was informed that Moro acknowledged the offense in his caution statement to the police.

ALSO READ: