An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH₵50,000.00 bail to a businessman, who allegedly appropriated quantities of cements valued GH₵134,644.00 belonging to another businessman.

Mr Byll Cateris Elliot Louis, aged 42, who was charged with two counts of stealing pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah admitted the accused person to GH₵50,000.00 bail with one surety.

The Court granted the accused person bail because “it said the case is a civil one and therefore advised both parties to take the case to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).”

The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor was that the complainant Mr Alhassan Murtala is a businessman and resided at Tetegu while the accused person was a resident of Bortianor, Accra.

The prosecution said during January 2023, the accused person was introduced to the complainant through his brother, a witness in this case that the accused person had a shop which deals in building materials at Tetegu.

It said prior to that the complainant supplied the accused person first consignments of cements amounting to a total of GH₵88,703.00 with the agreement that the accused person would sell and returned the proceed to the complainant at a stipulated date but failed to return the proceed after the cement was sold out from the shop.

It said when the complainant demanded his money, the accused person told him that he used the proceeds to invest in a different business and promised to pay him on stipulated time but also failed.

The prosecution said the complainant again in October supplied the accused person second consignment of cements to a tune of GH₵45,941.00.

It said the accused person misappropriated the proceeds and promised to pay the complainant on the agreed date, which he failed to pay.

The prosecution said on November 10, 2023, the complainant filed a complaint at the Regional CID, Accra and the person was subsequently arrested and cautioned, which he admitted that he had invested proceeds in a different business.

