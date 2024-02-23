The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has remanded a 36-year-old businessman accused of stealing items valued at GH¢36,100.00.

Abubakar Sadiq, alias Usher, has denied breaking into a house to steal items that included a television set, sound system, wax prints, lace fabrics, ladies’ bags and shoes, cellular phones, wristwatches and perfumes, among others.

He will be brought back to the Court presided over by Isaac Apeatu on March 7, 2024.

The Court ordered the prosecution to file its disclosure and serve it on the accused within 14 days of the next case management conference.

Meanwhile, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kofi Sadiq, alias “Survival” and Eric Oduro, alias Oduro, who are both suspected of receiving the stolen items and are currently on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey told the court that the complainant, Aisha Saeed, a hairdresser and the accused persons lived at Pakyi No. 2.

He said the complainant travelled from Pakyi No. 2 to Accra in September 2022, and Sadiq and his accomplices opened her door and took away the belongings.

The prosecution said they took GH¢36,100 worth of items, including a television set, sound system, stabilizer, three sneakers, 25 wax prints, ten ladies’ handbags, a center table, a mattress, perfumes, wig oil, watches, and other valuables, before going into hiding.

A witness who saw Sadiq and his accomplices take the items informed the complainant, who returned to Pakyi No.2 after her trip to confirm the story.

According to Chief Inspector Amartey, the complainant went to the police to make a report and Sadiq was tracked down to his home, but he managed to escape arrest.

Sadiq was arrested on February 18, 2023, at 2000 hours after a tip-off, and in his cautionary statement, he denied knowledge of the theft and accused Kofi of stealing the complainant’s items.

Chief Inspector Amartey stated that on her way home following Sadiq’s arrest, the complainant saw her center table in Oduro’s shop at Pakyi No.2, identified it as hers, and Oduro returned it to her, which she subsequently took to the police station.

The prosecution said that Kofi, who bought the complainant’s mattress from Sadiq, was arrested and confirmed in his cautionary statement that he had the item in his possession.

The mattress has been retrieved and kept as an exhibit.

