A pastor has caused quite a stir on social media after telling his church members to bribe his angels so that his grace can work for them.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the pastor said he needs the church members’ money on the altar so that grace can touch them.

According to the Christian cleric, the only way the grace functioning in him can work for members of his church is if they can bribe his angels.

The pastor said his angels have given him assignments to do, adding that the more money in his hands for the assignment, the faster he is able to deliver what he has been sent to do.

According to the man of God, once people make his assignment easier, his angels will work for them faster.

He said:

“We need your money to come on my altar so that my altar will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you come and bribe my angel. Because the more money in my hand, the faster I reach the assignment they gave to me. So the easier you make the assignment, the faster they work for you, there is no juju in it.”

