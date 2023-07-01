

There has been mixed reactions and dissension on Twitter following the controversial abortion ‘beef’ surrounding rapper Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie and actress Yvonne Nelson.

The feud between the two old flames went viral after the movie producer in her recent memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson revealed that she had an affair with the rapper in 2010 which resulted in a pregnancy.

In Chapter 8 of the book launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Peduase Lodge, Ms Nelson recounted her decision to abort the pregnancy because Sarkodie refused to take responsibility.

According to her, she later found out that the rapper had another girlfriend who was studying at a university abroad, hence his rejection.

“I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who missed her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

“On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down.

“I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie,” she further stated in the book.

Following this, there appears to be some bad blood between the former lovers on the micro-blogging site, at least from Ms Nelson’s perspective after rapper Sarkodie responded to her pregnancy allegations.

Sarkodie has, however, shared his side of the story in the life of actress Yvonne Nelson.

In his recent single track Try Me, a direct reply to Yvonne, released on Wednesday, June 28, he addressed the abortion allegation.

Rapper Sarkodie sings that he never thought he would find himself in such a controversial issue and suggested that abortion could have remained a secret.

“I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave,” he said in Try Me.

Sarkodie applauded Ms Nelson for her bravery in telling the story but said that she “cannot pick and choose what to say.”

He continued that nobody forced the actress to reveal the abortion incident and urged her to make a clean breast of the issue if she wants to talk about it.

The rapper noted that Ms Nelson “can’t just play the victim and paint a picture like you were looking for love” from all the men she ever dated at that time.

He asserted that he had a relationship with the movie producer in 2010 as she revealed in her book, saying, “First thought you [Yvonne Nelson] were cool till I had a hint.”

He explained that he believed he had won the heart of a woman he could boast of but later realised that she was dating a lot of men.

“I was trying to stay away from you but then you came,” the rapper said.

Sarkodie revealed that Ms Nelson told her of her pregnancy – and said he was responsible for it.

Nevertheless, the rapper said, “I thought that you were trying to start another drama”…. “I’m a boy from the street [and] I know the game.”

According to him, while he was not ready to be a father, he had told her to keep the pregnancy but Yvonne said she was schooling and needed to complete it.

“To be very honest till today I don’t believe it.”

He explained that he had asked the actress to have a checkup with his personal doctor but she turned down the offer.

Sarkodie added that after he had that conversation with Ms Nelson, she then texted and told him that her friend has a doctor who was very good at what he does.

On the back of that, the rapper said he never encouraged the actress to have an abortion but Yvonne chose to go ahead with it.

“So don’t you make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion? That be the only part wey make I vex,” he stressed.

Following that, rapper Sarkodie claimed that the actress reached out to him recently via WhatsApp text message about the pain she was experiencing before publishing her book.

He noted that “I knew that you were really up to something” and asked the actress for further explanation about the pain she was talking about.

Sarkodie continued that he arranged a meeting with Ms Nelson at Skybar, a popular restaurant in Accra but she turned down the invitation because the place was always overcrowded.

He asserted that the actress asked him to visit her at her private residence after they could not meet at Skybar, but he also refused to show up.

The rapper noted that he turned down the offer because he would not see himself in another mess due to what happened some years back.

He sings in his ‘Try Me’ track that in today’s world, everybody would believe whatever a woman says about a man – saying that men were meant to endure such pains.

Sarkodie noted that Ms Nelson is just trying to make money out of her book and asked her if she will really be happy after the feud between them is over.

“Take the blame because nobody is the cause of your bad choice in life, stop the personal attacks. First few hours [I] heard the book is doing well, who is really shocked.. everybody can tell.”

“So it’s not because your book is really good but we living in the world where negativity sells,” Sarkodie said in Try Me.

“I pray that you really get the healing that you need.”

Sarkodie sings that he knew the life Ms. Nelson was living – saying she should not portray to be a “good girl”.

To this end, the rapper praised the actress for her “strategy” and said he has purchased a copy of her memoir which he’s “about to read”.