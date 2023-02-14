A video of thespians Moesha Boduong and Yaw Dabo has set tongues wagging on social media.

The duo put on a full show, even better than the script they were to act out, when they met on set.

Acting on the orders of veteran Oboy Siki, Moesha found comfort in the laps of Yaw Dabo and began grinding him.

The diminutive gentleman was somewhat embarrassed by the act but Oboy Siki gingered him to have a feel of Moesha’s heavy backside.

The video has sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians who have reminded Moesha of her new status as a born again Christian.

Watch video below: