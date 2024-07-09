The Ghanaian secondary bond market rebounded largely last week on the back of sell-buy-back trades.

As a result, the total volume traded across the market amounted to GH¢527.72 million.

This reflected an increase of over 600% compared to the previous week.

Market activity was driven by the short-to-medium term maturities, as the 2027 to 2030 papers accounted for 57% of the volume traded. The 2031 to 2034 bonds also contributed 43%.

On a type of trade basis, market activity was driven by sell-buy-backs, which recorded 57% of the week’s market turnover.

Analysts expect trading activity to improve partly driven by the sell-buyback dynamics, as the strategy augurs well for investors in search of short-term liquidity.