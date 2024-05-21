Trading activity on the secondary bond market activity more than doubled in last week’s sessions.

The total volume of transactions increased by 2.48 week-on-week to GH¢762.41 million.

Market activity increased largely due to the instruments at the belly to the tail of the LCY yield curve.

This improved significantly and accounted for nearly 79% of the week’s turnover.

Analysts expect lackluster market activity, partly supported by the end-of-month search for liquidity, which is mostly driven by the banks and focuses attention on the treasury bills market.

The bond market has in recent times recorded mixed performance.

