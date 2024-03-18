A member of the Black Stars coach search committee, Kojo Addae Mensah, has said newly-appointed Ghana coach, Otto Addo, met the criteria set by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA on Friday, March 15, 2024, announced the reappointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach for the next three years.

A section of the Ghanaian media and the public believe the German-based Otto Addo failed to meet the criteria set by the Football Association.

The benchmarks set by the FA in relation to the appointment of a new coach include the potential head coach being a proven winner in coaching top Men’s National Team or Club Football; the person having a football philosophy that aligns or compliments the Ghanaian football DNA; and the person holding the highest football license in the world with over 15 years experience in football.

The coach must also have a proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent and, be a disciplinarian, and tactician with requisite leadership skills.

But speaking to Luv Sports in Kumasi, Kojo Addae Mensah said Otto Addo met every aspect of the criteria set including the person holding the highest football license in the world with over 15 years experience in football which has especially been contested by many people.

“I recall Otto Addo started his coaching career sometime in 2007 with Hamburg. This means Otto has gone beyond the 15 years required. Everybody can have an interpretation of words and conditions but Otto’s qualification to the World Cup for me is a big deal, and I think Ghanaians should also see that as a big deal.

“I don’t think many people even gave Ghanaians the chance that we’ll qualify against Nigeria to the 2020 World Cup. And I think that was very critical in proving that this guy really has a winning mentality,” he said.

Otto Addo’s first assignment as he returns to the coaching role will be the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in the upcoming international break.

