Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has pleaded with Ghanaians to remain claim despite failing to win any of their friendlies.

The Black Stars failed to win any of their last two friendly games played this month.

The four times African champions lost to Morocco in Rabat before sharing spoils with Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana’s failure to find the back of the net has raised eyebrows with many questioning the players’ commitment and the game plan.

But according to Andre, the team will be ready to score goals before the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Lately in the national team my goal scoring record has been good,” he said after the game on Saturday.

“I need to keep it going and what is important is to get ready for Ethiopia and that is the main target.”

He added that the Black Stars will be ready for their opening game in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in September.

“We know what is ahead of us, some of us have played a lot of these qualification games and so we know what is ahead of us.

“We are not worried, we will be ready. The coach has done a fantastic job.

“You can see the progress the team has made, all we need to focus on now is scoring more goals.”

Andre Ayew has scored 19 goals in 91 appearances for the Black Stars according to stats from the transfer market.

The Black Stars meanwhile will be hoping to end the country’s 39 years Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] trophy drought in Cameroon next year.