Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson is of the view that Koku Anyidoho may challenge his dismissal from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in court.

The party, in a statement on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, officially expelled the former Deputy General Secretary.

A letter signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia which communicated the decision of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) said Mr Anyidoho was found guilty of the allegations of “misconduct” and “anti-party behaviour.”

But, Mr Ephson says the development is no surprise to him due to events that have taken place in the last few months.

“If you look at what has been done concerning Allotey Jacobs and Atubiga I think that I saw it coming. I wasn’t surprised at all.

“I think that, unlike Allotey and Atubiga, he may decide to challenge his expulsion in the law court,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV.

Meanwhile, the former Spokesperson to late President Mills has likened his dismissal to the Biblical Joseph story where his brothers sold him into slavery.

In a series of tweets, Mr Anyidoho who is the Executive Director of the Atta Mills Insititute said he was focused on growing the centre, building the Asomdwee Park and flying high the legacy of former President John Evans Atta-Mills.

