Aide to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Gideon Boako has mounted a spirited defence for the incumbent government’s digitaisation agenda.

According to him, the agenda, which is part of building the infrastructure for a smoother economy among other things, has impacted lives.

Particularly to him are Ghanaians in the rural areas who but for the agenda had been left out of many beneficial programmes.

“People from the rural areas before now would have had to travel much distance to the city centres to access the services at the scholarship secretariat for instance.

“But now, the rural and the less-privileged in society have to sit at the comfort of their homes and by a click of a button to access scholarships and get to attend interviews in their districts,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He added many people who would have travelled all the way to Accra to access government services; renewal of driver’s licenses, passports among others can now do so anywhere using their mobile phones.

Dr Boako’s comment comes on the back of a public lecture Dr Bawumia held at the Ashesi University on the role of digitisation in transforming the Ghanaian economy.

Vice President Dr Bawumia spoke among other things extensively on the crucial roles the Ghana card is playing as catalyst for the digitisation drive.

However, his lecture has generated diverse reactions with the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi describing it as useless.

Mr Gyamfi said what Ghanaians need is a solution to the deteriorating socio-economic conditions in the country.

But reacting to the comments, Dr Boako stressed the agenda was important, adding it was crucial for every nation that wants to thrive.

“Digitising the economy has been on the Bawumia agenda for a longer period. He’s just actualising it but those claiming it is not part of fixing the economy do not know what they are talking about because it has created a lot of jobs,” he argued.