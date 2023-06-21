The champions of the Ghana Premier League, Medeama Sporting Club (SC), received a generous pledge of GH₵100,000 from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

During a ceremony at parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Bagbin expressed his support by making the financial commitment, as Medeama SC’s team and management, led by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, presented their well-deserved trophy.

Members of Parliament took the opportunity to commend the team’s remarkable achievement and discussed strategies to reignite the passion for the Ghana Premier League among fans.

Medeama SC secured their historic first title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Throughout the league campaign, Medeama SC exhibited exceptional performance, emerging victorious in 18 matches, drawing six, and experiencing 10 defeats.

